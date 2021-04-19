Lane closures on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland begin Monday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders announced certain northbound lanes along Highland Colony Parkway will be closed between the roundabout and Steed Road due to street repaving work.

The closures started at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19. At least one northbound lane will remain open for traffic at all times.

According to leaders, northbound traffic will encounter lane closures on all approaches to the roundabout and certain Renaissance access streets will be temporarily closed.

Courtesy: City of Ridgeland

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and be alert for traffic signs when approaching Highland Colony Parkway.