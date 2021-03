SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the northbound and southbound left/inside lanes have been closed on U.S. Highway 49 in Simpson County.

The closure is between State Route 13 and Cato Road at D’Lo. The lanes will be closed until mid-April. MDOT officials said the lanes will be closed for median reconstruction.

Drivers are reminded to be high alert for roadside workers.