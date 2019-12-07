Lane Kiffin named Ole Miss head football coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss officially named Lane Kiffin its new head football coach, just moments after he led Florida Atlantic to his second Conference USA championship.

An introductory press conference is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. CT at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. It is open to the public.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Coach Kiffin to the Ole Miss family,” athletic director Keith Carter said. “As we entered this process, we were looking for energy, innovativeness and a program builder who could excite our student-athletes and fans. Coach Kiffin checked every box and is a home run for our program. I look forward to locking arms with him to take Ole Miss Football to a championship level.”

Kiffin arrives in Oxford after three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic. He has eight years of head coaching experience at the NCAA level, and has posted an all-time record of 61-34.

“As an experienced head coach and one of the great offensive minds in college football, Lane Kiffin brings energetic leadership, deep understanding of the competitive landscape of the SEC and an approach to the game that will captivate Ole Miss fans,” chancellor Glen Boyce said. “I am thrilled to welcome Coach Kiffin to Ole Miss and Oxford as we look ahead with great anticipation for the future of Ole Miss Football. In addition, I want to congratulate Keith Carter for the outstanding leadership he demonstrated in attracting a nationally recognized coach to our university to lead the Rebel football program.”

Kiffin led Florida Atlantic to a 10-3 record this season, including a 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA Championship.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Ole Miss family, and recognize this as a special opportunity to lead Rebel Football into the future,” Kiffin said. “I am especially grateful to Keith Carter, Chancellor Boyce and the entire Ole Miss family for their trust and confidence. Our staff and I will work tirelessly to recruit and develop successful players for this program, and I look forward to producing many exciting memories to add to Ole Miss’ storied football legacy. I am excited to get to Oxford and begin the groundwork of building a championship program that Mississippi’s flagship university deserves, and I’m thrilled to be back in the greatest athletics’ conference in the nation. Hotty Toddy!”

Kiffin joined the FAU Owls after three seasons at Alabama as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before that he spent the previous three-plus seasons as the head coach at USC, where he compiled a record of 28-15.

Prior to taking the USC job, Kiffin went 7-6 in one season as the head coach at Tennessee.

In 2007 Kiffin, at age 31, became the youngest head coach in the NFL’s modern era when he was hired to lead the Oakland Raiders.

KIFFIN COACHING CAREER

1997-98: Fresno State (SA)

1999: Colorado State (GA)

2000: Jacksonville Jaguars (OQC)

2001: USC (TE)

2002-04: USC (WR)

2005-06: USC (PGC/OC)

2007-08: Oakland Raiders (HC)

2009: Tennessee (HC)

2010-13: USC (HC)

2014-16: Alabama (OC/QB)

2017-19: Florida Atlantic (HC)