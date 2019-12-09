OXFORD. Miss. (WJTV) – New Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin arrived in Oxford last (12/8/19) night. Lane kiffin was hired late last week to lead the program. He replaces the fired Matt Luke.
Kiffin received a loud ovation from around 200 people as he stepped off the plane.
He waved to the crowd, posed for pictures and even held a baby. A Hotty Toddy chant then broke out.
Lane Kiffin Touches Down in Oxford
