Lanes to close on Interstate 220 in Madison County

MADISON, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in Madison County should prepare for a road closure on I-220 this week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the left lane of the Interstate 220 northbound on-ramp to Interstate 55 northbound in Madison County will close Tuesday, June 9.

Both days the closure will last from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. MDOT said the closures are necessary to repair sections of paved ditch that were damaged during the construction of the I-55 expansion project.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for roadside workers.

