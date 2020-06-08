Lanes to close on Interstate 220 in Madison County

1  of  2
 MADISON, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in Madison County should prepare for a road closure on I-220 this week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the left lane of the Interstate 220 northbound on-ramp to Interstate 55 northbound in Madison County will close Tuesday, June 9. The left lane of the Interstate 220 northbound on-ramp to Interstate 55 northbound in Madison County will close Tuesday, June 9.

Both days the closure will last from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. MDOT said the closures are necessary to repair sections of paved ditch that were damaged during the construction of the I-55 expansion project. 

Drivers are reminded to be alert for roadside workers.

