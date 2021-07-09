Lanier High School receives $10K donation from a Class of 2001 graduate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the principal of Jackson’s Lanier High School received a special surprise. Instead of receiving supplies, she was presented with a $10,000 check from a Class of 2001 graduate.

Anitra Bender is the creator of “Amazoning With Anitra,” a couponing group that works with Amazon vendors nationwide. Just a few weeks ago, she hosted a pop-up shop with hundreds of vendors at the Mississippi Trademart. Some of those proceeds from the event were used for the donation.

Principal Dr. Valerie Bradley said she loves seeing the community come together for the students.

“I’m overwhelmed, excited, grateful, humble, all of the above. We hear all the time that it takes a village, and it really does. It takes more than me. It takes more than the teachers. Schooling is more than just in these four walls,” she said.

Teresa Jones has been teaching for years. While she does not work at Lanier, Jones said she jumped at the opportunity to help the school.

“When she contacted me and said she wanted to do something for Lanier, I said, ‘Absolutely.’ It is amazing to see people who have gone forward and moved on want to come back and want to give, so what Anitra has done is absolutely fabulous, and hopefully, it will steer some of her classmates to step up,” said Jones.

Bender said she loves giving back and has donated to multiple charitable organizations in the capital city.

“I think we should all give back every time that we’re blessed. We should continue to pour out into the community, because the more we pour out, the more that we will receive,” said Bender.

Dr. Bradley said a committee will decide how to spend the money, but she would like to see it go towards technology and supplies for students in need.