Large police activity on Fortification and Woodrow Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, a male attempted to use someone else’s debit card while at Trustmark Bank on Bailey Avenue and Woodrow Wilson Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

The bank was quickly able to determine the card did not belong to the individual and when they did, the suspect left the scene.

Officers were able to apprehend him quickly after on Fortification St. and Woodrow Wilson Ave.

The bank has resumed service, and if any details become available we will keep you updated.

Jackson Police patrol vehicles are heavy on the scene of Fortification Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

No additional information has been released at this time.

