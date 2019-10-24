FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Today (10/24/19) is the last $5 5K of the year. This event supports The Mustard Seed, which helps adults with developmental disabilities. No registration is required, to participate. Just bring $5 and you’re in. The race starts at 6 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse in Flowood.
and if you work up an appetite and decide to eat at Outback after the 5k, 20 percent of your check at the restaurant will also go to help The Mustard Seed.
Last $5 5K of the Year Set for Today
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Today (10/24/19) is the last $5 5K of the year. This event supports The Mustard Seed, which helps adults with developmental disabilities. No registration is required, to participate. Just bring $5 and you’re in. The race starts at 6 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse in Flowood.