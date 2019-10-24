Last $5 5K of the Year Set for Today

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Today (10/24/19) is the last $5 5K of the year. This event supports The Mustard Seed, which helps adults with developmental disabilities. No registration is required, to participate. Just bring $5 and you’re in. The race starts at 6 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse in Flowood.
and if you work up an appetite and decide to eat at Outback after the 5k, 20 percent of your check at the restaurant will also go to help The Mustard Seed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story