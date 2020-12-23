Last minute community events around Jackson raising pre-Christmas spirit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Santa will start making his rounds Thursday night and some people in Jackson will need a boost this year after the pandemic has left them in a difficult position to shop for Christmas presents.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes organized a last minute toy drop off and pickup at the TL Love Community Center for anyone scrambling to grab a few gifts to put under the tree, for free.

“For those who could not receive or did not receive toys from Salvation Army and other entities,” Councilman Stokes said. “It’s for the needy, not the greedy.”

Presents were not the only things up for grabs…

“We’re also thinking about school!” Councilman Stokes said. “We have school supplies also and we want to thank everyone who thought of the young people.

One woman, Lashai Bryant, who is at slightly higher risk for contracting the virus than others said that she feels safer at this drive rather than at a shopping center, due to the lack of crowds.

“Me being a grandma… I’m kinda scared to get out here,” Bryant said. “I’m a cancer survivor, husband has heart problems so this really helps.”

This is not the only event going on to spread a little bit of last minute Christmas love on the 23rd. Several local Jackson organizations gathered at Progressive Morning Star Baptist church, that was to spread some love as well by feeding the community with Piccadilly.

S.H.E. Project volunteers getting ready for next food recipients on December 23, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 news)

“We’re gonna provide a total of 150 meals,” explained Mauda Monger, S.H.E. Project CEO and founder.

The S.H.E Project lassoed these organizations to not only fill people’s tummies, but to send a message.

150 boxes of food from Piccadilly waiting to be picked up on December 23, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

“We want people to know that community cares and that this is a group effort,” Monger said. “We really are all in this together.”

These two events were among the last few efforts to help people have a special Christmas, and both leaders say they’ll do it all again next year.