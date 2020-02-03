Latest: New rules for Iowa caucuses, Sanders finishes 1st in satellite caucus in Scotland

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO) — Monday marks the first official day of the 2020 election as the first voters in nation caucus in Iowa.

WHO-TV in Des Moines will have non-stop coverage anchored by Erin Kiernan and Dan Winters, with political director Dave Price. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. (CT) and ends after the winners have been announced.

In Iowa, complex caucus now even more intricate

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:22 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Iowa caucuses, a staple of the early election season in a U.S. presidential election year, are never simple. And they’re going to seem even more intricate this year — especially if you’re on the outside looking in.

Three sets of results will be reported. And there is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

On Monday, voters who gather at more than 1,700 caucus sites begin their night by declaring support for their preferred presidential candidate. Only the candidates with the most support survive that round. After feverish lobbying, supporters of eliminated candidates can make a second choice.

This year, there’s a new wrinkle that could make the caucuses even more chaotic. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results — the Democratic National Committee’s attempt, it says, to make the process more transparent in an era of reduced trust.

In the past, the Midwestern state’s Democrats reported only one set of results: the number of state convention delegates won by each candidate in the end. Democrats choose their party’s eventual White House nominee based on national convention delegates, and state delegates are used to determine those totals in Iowa.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on and what it means, and what you can expect if you’re watching the process.

Q: WHAT RESULTS WILL DEMOCRATS RELEASE OUT OF THE CAUCUS?

A: There will be three sets of results:

—tallies of the “first alignment” of caucus-goers;

—the caucus-goers’ “final alignment”;

—the total number of something called “state delegate equivalents” that each candidate receives.

The first and final alignment results aren’t new, but this is the first time the party has made them public.

Q: WHAT DO THOSE CATEGORIES MEAN, AND HOW WILL RESULTS BE DETERMINED?

A: Caucuses are different from primary elections. In a primary, voters go to the polls, cast ballots and leave. At a caucus, voters gather at local precincts and declare support for their chosen candidate. Then, some have an opportunity to switch sides.

Here, in four steps, is how it will unfold in Iowa.

1. THE FIRST ALIGNMENT. Voters arriving at their caucus site will fill out a card that lists their first choice, and those results will be tabulated and will determine the results of the “first alignment.”

2. SWITCHING IF NECESSARY. Caucus-goers whose first-choice candidate fails to get at least 15% of the vote can switch their support to a different candidate. The threshold can be higher at some precincts. If these voters don’t choose another candidate, their vote won’t count in the final alignment.

3. THE FINAL ALIGNMENT. The results of this stage will be tabulated to determine the caucuses’ “final alignment.” Only candidates who receive at least 15% of the vote at that precinct — the so-called viable candidates — will be counted in the final alignment. Non-viable candidates get zero votes in the final alignment.

4. CALCULATING DELEGATES. The final alignment votes are then used to calculate the number of state convention delegates — or “state delegate equivalents” — awarded to each candidate. Iowa will award 41 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, based on the results of the party caucuses.

Q: WHO WILL THE AP DECLARE THE WINNER OF THE IOWA CAUCUSES?

A: The AP will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives.

That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates. The other results will provide valuable insights into the process and the strength of the various candidates, but the state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee. So that’s the number to watch.

However, the AP will report all three results as they emerge.

Q: WHY ARE DEMOCRATS MAKING THIS CHANGE?

A: The new rules were mandated by the Democratic National Committee as part of a package of changes sought by Bernie Sanders following his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries. The changes were designed to make the caucus system more transparent and to make sure that even the lowest-performing candidates get public credit for all the votes they receive.

Sanders finishes 1st in Iowa caucus in Scotland

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:16 PM CST

A placard reading « Iowa Caucus this way » hangs on a door, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Paris is one of just three satellite caucus locations outside the U.S., and drew the biggest number of expat Iowans. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Glasgow, Scotland (AP) — Some of the earliest results of the Iowa caucuses are coming in from thousands of miles away.

In Glasgow, Scotland, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the most support in a small, satellite caucus for Iowans living abroad.

Sanders received support from nine of the 19 caucusgoers who attended. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended up with six supporters, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had three.

The other candidates were not viable. Former Vice President Joe Biden received no votes. The results can hardly be considered meaningful — some 200,000 people are expected to caucus Monday night.

This is first time Iowa Democrats have held caucuses outside Iowa. The remote sites are intended to make the caucuses more inclusive to Iowans living out of state or abroad.

Democrats Make Major Changes This Caucus Cycle That Could Affect Results

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:01 PM CST

DES MOINES (WHO) — For the Democrats, there is a change this year to the caucus process. There will now be three counts being taken. The results of the first round, the results from realignment which allocates delegates and this year precincts will also be releasing the raw total of votes at the end of the night.

With three different votes being taken into account, many are saying it will be easy for candidates to use the results that best suit them.

Sunday on The Insiders, Jerry Crawford said it will be up to the media to tell the whole story. Michael Morain, Communications Manager in the Department of Iowa affairs, said the media has always played a bigger role in the caucuses than people think.

“The biggest take away from the caucuses are not about the technical math about who wins the exact numbers but it’s really about the media narrative that comes out on the night of the caucuses or the next day,” Morain said.

The general consensus is that the clear winners will come from the realignment round where delegates will be chosen.

For Iowans, this means if their first pick is viable, they won’t be able to realign. If caucus-goers have to realign they will only have 15 minutes to do so.

Democrats are urging caucus-goers to come in knowing their second choice.