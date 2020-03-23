Beth Israel Congregation turns to Facebook for online services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A small but strong Jewish community at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson is feeling the effects of COVID-19. Beth Israel is following the recommendation against gatherings of 10 or more people.

Rabbi Joseph Rosen said that his biggest challenge so far has been being able to be accessible to his congregants, as he has turned to Facebook for Friday night services.

“So much of my position is being able to interact with people, person to person,” Rosen said. “Pastoral care happens best in person and so those challenges can be pretty difficult with congregants maybe wanting to reach out.”

Rianna Weil is a congregant who frequents Beth Israel’s Friday night services.

Weil said although she misses going to services in person, the online service is still special.

“It made my home a place of worship too, and elevates the meaning of sacred spaces,” Weil said. “So my home could also be a sacred space for me during this time.”

Rosen said he is trying to create as many online resources for his congregants as possible, like an online emotional support group.

“Something that we’ve talked a lot about in the congregational leadership is just making sure that we’re constantly reaching out to people who may be in need,” Rosen said.

Rosen said all of the support he has given the congregation, he has received back.