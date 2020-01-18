Man accused of stealing officer’s patrol car turns himself in

Man turns himself in after allegedly stealing an officer's squad car

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of stealing a patrol car has turned himself in, according to Crystal Springs Police Department.

26-year-old Jesmond Rockingham of Hazlehurst allegedly led an officer on a small chase after running a stop sign in early January.

Investigators said Rockingham tussled with the officer, overpowered him and got away with in the officer’s patrol car.

Rockingham’s vehicle was left at the scene and was taken back to the Crystal Springs Police Department. He was charged with auto theft and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police said the squad car was recovered in Jackson on Friday.