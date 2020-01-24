Train derails in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A train derailed in Petal around midnight near Highway 11 and Central Avenue.

Police evacuated two homes near the site and opened a temporary shelter at the Petal Civic Center. A 150 foot perimeter was established around the site, while crews work to clear the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Forrest County deputies said roads are closed in the area of Highway 11, North George Street and Evelyn Gandy Parkway, until further notice.

The Center for Families and Children will be closed on Friday. Petal Schools will be opened as scheduled.

Multiple agencies responded to this incident including the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Petal Police, Petal Fire, Petal School District Police, Petal Street Department, Hattiesburg Police, Hattiesburg Fire, MDOT, MHP, MEMA, Emergency Management District, ESSI and Norfolk Southern.