Callaway High School student makes Lions All-State Band

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A Callaway High School student is among the top band members in the state.
Fifteen-year-old William Hulbert thought of his tryout for the Mississippi Lions All- State Band as a just a practice round.
” I wasn’t expecting to make it so when I did it just made me excited for this opportunity,” said Hulbert.
Many students try out for the prestigious band, but few are selected.
One requirement is they have to know all 12 major scales, the chromatic scale and play them in three minutes.
Hulbert even has a private teacher to help him prepare for the band.
“Across the state of Mississippi, there are so many students who have worked really hard, put in a lot of time and effort and for him, it’s a huge honor as well as the school of Callaway,” said Adam Almeter, private teacher.
Curtis Luckett, director of bands at Callaway High School says Hulbert told him the news when they were on their way to a Christmas performance in mid-December.
”I’ve been teaching now for about 12 years and this is the first time I had a student to be a part of the Lions Band and it’s very exciting, and I’m very proud of William,” said Luckett.
Hulbert will be going to Hawaii to compete this summer on an international stage.
Hulbert is trying to fundraise for his journey.