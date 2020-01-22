Callaway High School student makes Lions All-State Band

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A Callaway High School student is among the top band members in the state. ​

​Fifteen-year-old William Hulbert thought of his tryout for the Mississippi Lions All- ​State Band as a just a practice round. ​

” I wasn’t expecting to make it so when I did it just made me excited for this opportunity,” said Hulbert. ​

Many students try out for the prestigious band, but few are selected. ​

​One requirement is they have to know all 12 major scales, the chromatic scale and play them in three minutes.​

Hulbert even has a private teacher to help him prepare for the band. ​

“Across the state of Mississippi, there are so many students who have worked really hard, put​ in a lot of time and effort and for him, it’s a huge honor as well as the school of Callaway,” said Adam Almeter, private teacher. ​

Curtis Luckett, director of bands at Callaway High School says Hulbert told him the news ​when they were on their way to a Christmas performance in mid-December. ​

​”I’ve been teaching now for about 12 years and this is the first time I had a student to be a part ​of the Lions Band and it’s very exciting, and I’m very proud of William,” said Luckett.​

Hulbert will be going to Hawaii to compete this summer on an international stage. ​

​Hulbert is trying to fundraise for his journey.