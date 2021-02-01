Digital First: Two voter precincts in Vicksburg to be relocated before primary

VICKSBURG, MS. – Voters in the city of Vicksburg who normally cast their ballots at two precincts will now be voting at new locations for the 2021 primary, runoff and general elections. City clerk Walter Osborne say “In place of Vicksburg Junior High School, it’s first Baptist Church on Cherry Street. In place of Vicksburg High School Armory, it’s Travelers Rest Baptist Church on Belmar Avenue”. Those changes were made due to construction being done at the school.

The city clerk says the voters affected by the change can expect a notification by mail within the next week. With the new precincts, we asked Osborne about the changes. He says it should be more convenient.

“The school on now Rosa Temple Drive, I would think it’s a little bit more convenient for voters on Cherry Street because they have a big parking lot and it’s easy access” Walter Osborne, City Clerk.

He says people at the new locations are ready to help and hopes this new change pushes to get out to cast their vote.

Remember 12 news is your election headquarters.