Family and Friends Remember Leland Speed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a year-long battle with ALS, Well known Jackson businessman and leader, Leland Speed has died at the age of 88.

The Mississippi development authority says it mourns the loss of their former director.

The Downtown Jackson Partners, a company Leland Speed founded, was formally headed by Ben Allen. Allen tells 12 News’ Gary Burton he’s not just an ordinary friend of Leland Speed, he’s his best friend. The two gained a strong connection 1997 when Allen was running for city council.

Allen describes his buddy as a brilliant, competitive, Christian man, that was always positive.

He says Speed is someone that can never be replaced, adding that Jackson would be a better place if everyone was as positive as Leland Speed was.

Even as a successful businessman, Speed wanted communities in Mississippi to thrive.

He served as an advocate for many civic engineering projects, a representative on the Hinds-Rankin Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control Board, served on the JSU Development board, and served as chair of the Board of Trustees for Mississippi College.

Senator Roger Wicker released a statement on the loss of Speed.

He says, “Gayle and I mourn the loss of our longtime friend and one of our state’s preeminent citizens, Leland Speed. As a leader in business and government, he demonstrated the highest commitment to civic duty and the advancement of our state and country. His advocacy for the Junior ROTC was the inspiration for the Junior ROTC Act, which has expanded opportunity for thousands of young Americans. This is just one example of Leland’s impact. His enduring influence on the lives of Mississippians will be hard to measure. He leaves a wonderful legacy for his family and his many friends.”