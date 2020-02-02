MHP urges drivers not to drink over Super Bowl weekend

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The first Sunday of February is sacred in the United States.

Like many sporting events, the Super Bowl is often enjoyed with alcohol, which is OK, but only if you’ll be staying off the roads.

In 2018, there were 10,511 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers, according to NHTSA.

Sgt. Kervin Stewart said the Mississippi Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be paying close attention Sunday night for our safety.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves and have a great and wonderful time,” Stewart said. “Hopefully your team will win! That being said there’s gonna be extra officers this weekend throughout the state doing enforcement details just looking for impaired drivers and distracted drivers.”

Sgt. Stewart encouraged to not only plan ahead by selecting a designated driver… but to take advantage of ride share apps like Lyft… because it’ll be much more pleasant to ride with them, rather than with a patrol officer.

We reached out to Lyft, who provided a statement directed at Jackson residents:

“Ahead of Sunday’s big game, we’re encouraging those celebrating to plan ahead with a Lyft ride without worrying about parking or how to get home afterwards. We’re proud to provide Jackson residents a reliable ride option, in addition to providing a lucrative earning opportunity for drivers. We’re grateful to the drivers that help people celebrating across all cities get home responsibly.”