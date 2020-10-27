Mississippi Lawmakers support Supreme Court Justice nomination

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during a ceremonial swearing-in event on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court today by a vote of 52-48. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Steven Palazzo support the nomination of Republican party candidate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Justice before its confirmation Monday.

In a city planning press conference held at the old train depot in downtown Hattiesburg on October 13th, Senator Wicker and Congressman Palazzo confirmed their support of the Supreme Court Candidate, thirty eight days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as the new Supreme Court Justice at a White House ceremony Monday. Following her swearing-in ceremony, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told Americans that she will do her job on the court “independently” from political branches.

“My fellow Americans — even though we judges don’t face elections. We still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences”

In Congressman Palazzo’s statement he admired Justice Barrett’s previous statements of promising the American people that she would interpret the Constitution and laws as written. Palazzo agreed the statement was important “I think that’s important for all Americans regardless of political ideology, there should never be activist as Judicial Judges because there sometimes needs to be a temperament to keep the Legislative and Executive branch all separate powers but equal”

Barrett also spoke about the confirmation process itself, saying it “made ever clear to me one of the fundamental differences between the federal judiciary and the United States Senate. And perhaps the most acute is the role of policy preferences. It is the job of a Senator to pursue her policy preferences. In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty to put policy goals aside. By contrast, it is the job of a Judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them”

Barrett’s confirmation as the new Supreme Court Justice will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.