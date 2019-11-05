Petition to contest David Archie as Hinds County Dis. 2 Supervisor denied

After a week long trial, Judge Lamar Pickard has denied a petition by Darrell McQuirter to disqualify David Archie as a candidate for Hinds County Supervisor of District 2.

McQuirter Claimed Archie did not live in the district, but the judge ruled that Archie is qualified because he owns a home inside the district lines.

“The citizens of Hinds County District 2… they have spoken,” Archie said. “Not only have they spoken once, twice, but three or four times in the primary, the runoff Hinds County Democratic executive community as well as Judge Pickard and so what we want to say is that when people speak. You can’t just come and take the power from the people.”

He was certified as the winner by the Mississippi Democratic Party in August.

Darrel McQuirter released this statement earlier today:

“We are extremely appreciative for the Supreme Court expediting and appointing the special judge to hear our case.

We, however, have strong objections to his finding of facts and the lack of applicable laws which were presented.

We will appeal our case to the Supreme Court immediately.”