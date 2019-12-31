Prisons across Mississippi on lockdown; following “major disturbance”

Prisons across Mississippi on lockdown, following the death of an inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Corrections confirmed prisons across Mississippi are on lockdown, following a “major disturbance” at South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

We’re told one inmate was killed and two others were hurt on Sunday.

South Mississippi Correctional Institution was put on lockdown, which was extended to two other state prisons, three private prisons and about 15 regional jails.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said the lockdown will remain in effect pending the investigation.