1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency due to coronavirus Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Senior living communities turn away visitors to prevent COVID-19 spread

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center stops visitation due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The coronavirus has created a trying time for everybody, but particularly for senior citizens in assisted living and their loved ones.

Medical professionals said elderly people are most at risk for COVID-19, leading many nursing and rehabilitation homes to close their doors to visitors like Manhattan in Jackson.

This makes it tough on families like Rosie Gibson’s, whose mom is under their care.

Gibson said that she hates that it’s had to come to this, but she appreciates the staff making this decision.

“I applaud them for being proactive,” Gibson said. “That means that they’re really looking after my mother and I’m really pleased with that.”

Gibson said she is not remotely nervous for her mother’s health and safety amidst the coronavirus craze, due to the TLC of the Manhattan staff.

“It’ll be over soon and I’ll be back to seeing my mom,” Gibson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story