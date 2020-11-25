Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Jefferson, and Warren counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warren County, Claiborne County, Jefferson County, Hinds County, and Copiah until 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.
At 6:20 a.m. , severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Yokena to near Port Gibson to near Alcorn, moving east at 40 mph. 60 mph wind gusts.
Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
