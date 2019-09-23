State Fair to open with new attractions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The time is approaching for people across the state to come and enjoy extreme rides, fun games and lots of food in the capital city.

The Mississippi State Fair brings in a population of over 600,000 people annually and this year it is expected to increase because of its newest amusement and food attraction– the bacon burger and an indoor ice rink.

The mile-long midway stretch will offer attendees free entertainment, livestock shows, carnival rides, and 120,000 sq. ft. of main attraction exhibits.

The gates to the annual fair are set to open Wednesday, October 2 until Sunday, October 14.

12 News’ Justin DeVonn will have more on what people can look forward to as the countdown comes to an end.