State Fire Academy to receive training grant

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Fighting fires is arguably one of the most dangerous jobs there is, and it can’t be done without funding.

Fortunately for Mississippi firefighters, the State Fire Academy is being given a grant for six training program courses, which cost about $5,000 per person.

This is thanks to a partnership with the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said there’s no one more fitting to receive this grant.

“Those are the people who go out and save lives,” Chaney said. “They risk their life to save somebody else’s life on a daily basis. It’s not easy to do. It takes a lot of courage to go into the face of a fire.”



Applicants are required to register through the WIN Job Centers.

LATEST STORIES: