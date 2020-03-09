Neighbors worried about health due to foul odor in Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) — A pungent smell is lurking throughout the Kearney Park neighborhood of Flora.

Louvella Lawson, Robert Valentine and other neighbors said it’s been there for about two weeks. They believe someone is burning something somewhere, and that nothing has been done about it.

“We out here in the country, ya know?” Lawson asked. “So they don’t care.”

“Somethin’ just not right,” Valentine said.

Lawson said that she has rheumatoid arthritis, which has led to respiratory problems. And the stench is now helping.

“Breathing issues,” Lawson explained. “When your immune system is compromised any little thing can trigger flare ups.”

It smells like a mixture of sulfur and that residue you might find at the bottom of a grill.

Lawson and others are frustrated by the response. She said that in many other neighborhoods they wouldn’t have let this happen in the first place.

“I just wanna try to find out what it is,” Valentine said. “I got grandbabies and I got children out here. It’s kinda scary you know when you could see something in your car when you get up in the morning… it’s automatically in the air.”

The neighbors said they are concerned for their own health and safety.

12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Officials said they sent a representative to investigate the odor.