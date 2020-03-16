Lauderdale County judge shot outside courthouse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lauderdale County Chancery Court judge was shot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday morning.

According to the Meridian Star, Judge Charles Smith was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said he was shot near his abdomen in the parking lot of the west side of the courthouse.

Meridian police and Lauderdale County deputies responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m.

Right now, there is no suspect or vehicle description. Police said they will review surveillance video of the shooting.