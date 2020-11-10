Lauderdale County man indicted for making internet threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old Lauderdale County man has been charged in a federal criminal indictment with two counts of making threats in interstate commerce and one count of making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication.

According to the indictment, Christian Blake Bunyard utilized Snapchat to threaten a school shooting, to kill and rape African Americans in Oxford, Mississippi, and to rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos. The threats were made in May and July 2020.

On Tuesday, November 10, Bunyard appeared for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson. The case has been set for trial on December 17, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate in Jackson.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

