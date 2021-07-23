Laurel hospital hosts community vaccination clinic

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel hosted a community vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and up.

Those who decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccine said it adds an extra layer of protection from the virus.

“It feels good to get it, because last year, I wasn’t able to go to school because of the pandemic. Now, I’m ready to go back to school,” said Caleb Nix, who is a student.

Organizers said the clinic is to help combat the low vaccination rates in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), only 46 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Mark Horne, the president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, said it is important to get the vaccine now to beat the other dangerous variants.