Laurel student feeds frontline workers, wins Tell Me Something Good Scholarship

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – State Treasurer David McRae surprised a Laurel student on Tuesday with a $529 Tell Me Something Good Scholarship to recognize his service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fletcher Horne, 15, launched Feed the Frontline during the COVID-19 crisis as an Eagle Scout project. Helping to both thank healthcare heroes and stimulate the area’s economy, the effort has purchased meals from 19 different local restaurants and fed more than 1,000 frontline workers.

“Fletcher has been so hands-on and intentional,” wrote his sister, Sabine Horne, in nominating Fletcher for the scholarship. “During this difficult time, we know how important the small things can be, whether that’s getting your favorite lunch with an encouraging scripture written on the box or just having your neighbors say thank you. Feed the Frontline has already touched thousands of lives. As Fletcher continues to make deliveries, we hope that Laurel’s frontline workers feel our community’s love and gratitude in every meal.”

“I am thrilled to award Fletcher Horne with this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ scholarship,” said McRae. “Our judges were blown away by the actions this young man has taken amid this crisis, finding a way to thank our healthcare heroes while also supporting local restaurants that are struggling during this time. It’s a remarkable project that I am honored to recognize.”

Horne will receive a $529 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) Account, which is administered by the Mississippi State Treasury. Almost anyone can open a MACS account for a child or loved one for as little as $25. Parents, grandparents, relatives, and friends are invited to learn more at treasury.ms.gov.

This is the second “Tell Me Something Good” scholarship the State Treasury has awarded during the COVID-19 crisis. Two additional scholarships are available. To nominate a student, please click here.