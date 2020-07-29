Laurel teen donates $5,000 to hospital

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Laurel teen turned an Eagle Scout project into a fundraiser to help front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fletcher Horne started a GoFundMe months ago. His initial goal was to raise $2,500 dollars to feed first responders, and he ended up raising $13,000.

With the leftover money, Horne decided to donate $5,000 to the South Central Regional Hospital.

“It’s all going to a good cause, and I think it’s important to donate. And it’s important to show these health care workers that we support them during this time. And I mean, it’s probably the toughest years their job will probably ever have, and so I think it’s very important that we show them that we support them. And everyone who did donate, I think they showed their support as well,” said Horne.

His father works at the hospital. In addition, Horne received a college scholarship for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

