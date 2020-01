TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) – Red-hot lava is spewing from a volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila.

Tens of thousands of people have fled through heavy ash and frightening tremors, and authorities are making plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands more for fear of a bigger eruption.

Clouds of ash from the Taal volcano reached Manila, 65 kilometers (40 miles) to the north, on Sunday, forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport. The airport partially reopened Monday.