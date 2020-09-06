Law enforcement encourages safety during holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols and paying close attention to drivers this Labor Day weekend.

“Having a long weekend, there will be a lot more people at home or out on the road ways or waterways like the reservoir. We try to do everything we can to keep a check on everything and keep everyone safe. One bit of advice I would say is, with it being a holiday weekend, if you do break the law and end up in jail, it’s an extra day before the judge is going to be back to see you.”

While out this weekend, officials also advise people to be aware that some gunshots may be a result from hunters near by.

“Labor Day in Mississippi is always when the Fall 2020-2021 hunting season starts with dove season opening on Labor Day weekend. When it starts on Saturday morning we normally get a lot of calls about Gun shots in the area and stuff like that and most of the time it is a result of dove hunters hunting at a dove field,” said Craig Williams, Rankin County Sheriff Department.

The hunting for these types will go on until October 10th.

