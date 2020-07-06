Lawmakers get tested for COVID-19 outside State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Capitol in Jackson was closed on Monday while several lawmakers and lobbyists were tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outside the building.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and other Mississippi House members tested positive for COVID-19. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held an optional testing event for anyone inside the State Capitol within the last 14 days.

“To me, it’s the safest thing to do to make sure our families are safe. And so this is something we have to do to make sure we’re doing the right thing to keep our families safe,” said Rep. Rickey Thompson.

“I don’t mind doing it. I think it’s responsible thing to do, if you think you were around someone who might be testing positive now. It’s responsible to do it for your coworkers and your family members so you can take the precautions necessary,” said Shari T. Veazey, executive director of the Mississippi Municipal League.

The testing ended at 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Test results should come back in two or three days. The State Capitol building will be closed and cleaned for the next two weeks.

