Lawmakers react to City of Jackson’s request for emergency funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said he’s determined to help Jackson recover and rebuild after last month’s winter storms caused the city to lose water pressure.

The congressman encouraged Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba to go through the necessary paperwork to get federal emergency management on board. He said FEMA can provide some funds and relief for the city’s water issues. The mayor is expected to meet with FEMA officials next week.

Thompson encourages Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to go through the necessary paperwork to get federal emergency management on board. He said FEMA can provide some funds and relief for the capital city’s water issues.

Earlier this week, the mayor sent a letter to Governor Tate Reeves asking for $47 million to address issues at the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released a statement about the issue and said lawmakers are hopeful the city would receive funding from the third COVID relief bill.

The water crisis in the Capital City is of great concern to our office. We are very interested in the city’s plan for efficiently and sustainably shoring up infrastructure. We are also hopeful that the federal funds the city is set to receive from the third COVID relief bill will be helpful to address these needs.” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Miss.

Thompson added that FEMA is prepared to help with the necessary funds as it has in previous disasters in the magnolia state.