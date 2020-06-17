Lawmakers weigh in on president’s executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– As Congress debates legislative measures on police reform, President Trump has issued an executive order. It includes more police training.

The executive order he signed also prohibits chokeholds except when an officer’s life is at risk,

puts in place a database to track excessive force, and adds more mental health services.

Republican Congressman Michael Guest, R-Miss, stands behind the president’s executive order.

“Law enforcement can be accountable, transparent, and safe,” said Guest. “President Trump has taken a great step in advancing our law enforcement agencies to protect the lives of officers and the people they serve.”

To Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, the president’s executive order just isn’t enough.

“He didn’t put enough meat on the bone to address the problems that we see occurring in this country right now,” said Thompson.

Allegations of systemic racism in law enforcement were not addressed at Tuesday’s announcement with the president saying misconduct is rare.

“They’re very tiny,” said President Trump “I use the word ‘tiny.’ A very small percentage, but you have them.”

Congressman Thompson says in the house bill a National Police Misconduct Registry would be created and federal law enforcement officers would have to wear body cameras. It bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants. It makes lynching a federal hate crime.

“Unfortunately, Senator McConnell is reluctant to take up anything,” said Thompson. “I’m waiting on Senator Tim Scott to produce a bill.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Bill is expected to introduce the republicans’ police reform bill Wednesday.