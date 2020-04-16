Lawrence County deputy, wife laid to rest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The funeral for Lawrence County Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula, happened Thursday morning in Sartinville. Dozens of people were on hand to pay their respects.

“Standing here before you today is not something that I wanted to do. It’s not something that I ever anticipated having to do,” said Sheriff Ryan Everett.

Ainsworth and his wife died on Easter Sunday when a powerful tornado hit their home.

“Robert was always one of the kind of guys you could count on to help you out, not just as an officer, but if it was somebody out on the road, a stranger he’d never met, if they needed the shirt off his back worse than he did, he’d never ask questions. He would always deliver,” said Everett.