Lawrence County School District shifts to virtual learning

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lawrence County School District announced Wednesday that students will shift to virtual learning until Monday, November 30. Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, students will return to school after Thanksgiving Break.

The district released the following statement:

“Due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases and the increase in quarantines resulting from potential exposure to COVID-19, all Lawrence County School District students will transition to Virtual Learning, beginning with Virtual Wednesday, November 11, and concluding at the end of Thanksgiving Break. Plans are for on-campus students to return to campus Monday, November 30. Provisions are being made for students to obtain meals during this time of Virtual Learning. No meals will be provided during Thanksgiving Break. All extracurricular activities during this time will be postponed or cancelled. More information concerning devices for Grades 3-12 will be posted as it becomes available.“ Lawrence County School District

LATEST STORIES: