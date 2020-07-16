Coronavirus Information

Lawrence County to distribute free masks

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lawrence County officials will provide free masks to community members on Saturday, August 1.

Masks will be given away on a first come, first serve basis to every four people per household and per car.

The distribution will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon or until all masks are gone.

The locations for mask pick-ups are listed below:

  • The James Givens Building in Monticello
  • Sontag Fire Department
  • Oma Fire Department
  • New Hebron Fire Department
  • North Pleasant Hill Fire Department
  • Silver Creek Fire Department
  • Oakvale Fire Department
  • Topeka Fire Department

