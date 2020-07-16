Lawrence County to distribute free masks

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lawrence County officials will provide free masks to community members on Saturday, August 1.

Masks will be given away on a first come, first serve basis to every four people per household and per car.

The distribution will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon or until all masks are gone.

The locations for mask pick-ups are listed below:

The James Givens Building in Monticello

Sontag Fire Department

Oma Fire Department

New Hebron Fire Department

North Pleasant Hill Fire Department

Silver Creek Fire Department

Oakvale Fire Department

Topeka Fire Department

