Lawrence County to distribute free masks

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lawrence County officials will provide free masks to community members on Saturday, August 1.
Masks will be given away on a first come, first serve basis to every four people per household and per car.
The distribution will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon or until all masks are gone.
The locations for mask pick-ups are listed below:
- The James Givens Building in Monticello
- Sontag Fire Department
- Oma Fire Department
- New Hebron Fire Department
- North Pleasant Hill Fire Department
- Silver Creek Fire Department
- Oakvale Fire Department
- Topeka Fire Department
