Lawsuit against the City of Jackson moves forward

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson native and student-athlete John Knight III says a policeman brutally assaulted him for no reason in May 2018.

The city ultimately fired Vincent Lampkin. The former officer was charged and sentenced to a year in jail. Now, a circuit judge says a lawsuit against the city for reckless disregard will move forward.

Attorneys for the City of Jackson filed a motion to dismiss but Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green says the city must provide all discovery related materials in the investigation to Knight’s lawyers headed by Jackson attorney Dennis Sweet.

“They did mention they were gonna try to do an interlocutory appeal, they’re going to keep trying to stay it, so we have to see what they do. We have to see what their next move is. They’re going to keep trying to stay this, they’re going to keep trying to delay it but we’re going to keep pushing. We’re going to keep accessing the courts, keep coming to court so hopefully in 45 days we’ll have our whole discovery.”

Meanwhile, John Knight’s father says his son is doing well, has stellar grades and continues to play basketball in Utah.