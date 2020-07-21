Coronavirus Information

Lawsuit expected to be filed against City of Jackson, leaders for alleged corruption

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 25 plaintiffs plan to file a lawsuit against the City of Jackson and some of its leaders for alleged corruption.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed against the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Chief James Davis, Deputy Chief Derrick Hearns, E. Bradley Lumumba(Hondo) and Vincent Grizzell.

In the documents, the plaintiffs alleged the defendants violated their 14th, 4th and 1st Amendment rights. They also plan to sue for race discrimination, sex discrimination and breach of contract, among other alleged violations.

One of the plaintiffs is former Jackson Police Officer Miron Smith, who was fired after an internal affairs investigation into his alleged use of force against another man.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the Abby Robinson Law Firm PLLC. A news conference is expected to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit and possible litigation for neighbors affected by the city’s faulty water meters.

