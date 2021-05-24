Lawsuit filed against Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office, jail after 2018 death of Lanekia Brown

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two and a half years after Lanekia Brown died in custody at Madison County Detention Center, her family is suing the jail and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney Carlos Moore said the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for Brown’s death. In December 2018, the 37-year-old Brown was found unconscious in her cell. Moore said the family is still waiting for answers about what happened to her.

“It took over two years to get the death certificate, and once we received it, said abdominal hemorrhage and ectopic pregnancy as the cause of death. And we knew our investigation was on point, and we filed a lawsuit,” he stated.

Brown was three to four weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Moore said she complained of stomach pain to the correctional officers and the jail’s medical staff. According to the attorney, Brown was not taken seriously until it was too late.

“Shortly before she died, she was taken to the medical cell, and she was just left there basically to die. No doctor ever showed up, and she was never taken to the hospital, and she died shortly thereafter.”

Moore said Brown would still be living today if she had received the care she deserved. He said in filing the lawsuit, he hopes to get justice.

“We believe this was deliberate. We do not believe that Madison County cares about Black and brown people. They have shown a history and track record. We have several cases against Madison County, and they have done this time and time again with impunity, and it’s time to hold their feet to the fire.”

Moore said now that the lawsuit has been served, each party will have the chance to respond, and a trial date will be set.