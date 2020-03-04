Lawyer: $300,000 bond too much in 2015 Louisiana killing

MONROE, La. (AP) – A defense attorney says $300,000 bond is excessive for a man accused of killing a woman in Louisiana and tried twice without a verdict in a Mississippi woman’s burning death.

Defense attorney M. Randall Donald says Quinton Tellis’s bond should be reduced to $25,000 in the Louisiana case. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder of 34-year-old Ming-Chen Hsiao in her Monroe apartment in August 2015.

Donald says releasing Tellis would let him help with his defense. Two Mississippi juries were unable to reach verdicts in the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.