Lawyer encourages vaccine after two clients die from Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths steady rise and for a local lawyer it’s hit home.

Owner of FASLaw firm, Felisha Sheppard found out on Monday a client of hers had died from COVID-19 at 38 years old. This makes the second client of hers to die from COVID-19.

Sheppard was among the first in the state to catch COVID-19 back in April 2020. Then, she posted on Facebook to encourage people to get tested. Now, after two of her clients have died from the virus, she’s encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“We’re hearing that 99% of the people that are hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people. So I believe that if you cherish life then this is a easy choice to make” said Sheppard.

People are hesitant or just completely against getting vaccinated.

The following are quotes from comments on our WJTV Facebook page pertaining to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I will not be told what to do. Period.”

“Oh well. I will never get the vaccine. Go tell Joe Biden that.”

“Well anyway I’m still not getting regardless of what you say or do. You could offer a cool one million dollars and I still wouldn’t get it.”

Denise Taylor with the Delta Health Center coaches people who are hesitant to get the vaccine. Taylor says to get more shots in arms it’s going to take more time and trust for people.

Sheppard says she was hesitant about getting vaccinated back in February so she did her own research. She felt the antibodies that she received from having COVID-19 wouldn’t be enough to protect her so she decided to get the shot.

Trust is a big concern when it come to the vaccine and COVID-19 as a whole, so Sheppard was transparent about her experience with the vaccine. She says with both shots she suffered with mild body aches for about 24 hours.

The only lingering effect from catching COVID-19 is some daily itching that she says last about 20 minutes.

To learn more about the vaccine, go to the Mississippi Department of health’s website.