Lawyers of Jeffrey Epstein are threatening legal action in his death by suicide

WJTV- New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner said an autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein shows he hanged himself, with enough force to break several bones in his neck.



But late Friday, Epstein’s lawyers said “No one should die in jail. His safety was the responsibility of the MCC. It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols.”

His lawyers are promising to conduct their own investigation into the circumstances and cause of Epstein’s death.



Epstein was taken off suicide watch about one week after an apparent attempt to hang himself on July 23rd. Then August 10th, he was found unresponsive in his cell.

This week, the FBI and Office of Inspector General also launched probes. The Department of Justice also reassigned the warden and placed two prison staffers on administrative leave.

Officials said personnel were suppose to look in on Epstein every thirty minutes.

Epstein was being held on federal charges that he ran a sex trafficking operation and abused dozens of under aged girls.

Attorney General William Barr said the case remains a priority for the Justice Department. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” said Barr.

This week, several alleged victims filed civil lawsuits against Epstein’s estate. Michelle Licata was a teenager in Florida when she said she was lured with an offer of money to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

Licia said “A civil lawsuit then would not give me back what I lost. Money would not be able to do it.”