LD’s Bar and Lounge allowed to reopen with restrictions

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said he plans to recommend to the Board of Aldermen that LD’s Bar and Lounge reopen with restrictions.

The restrictions include new management, enhanced security and capacity restrictions effective Tuesday, October 27.

The bar was ordered to close following a deadly shooting in early October.

