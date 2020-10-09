LD’s bar and lounge declared public nuisance

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has declared LD’s Bar and Lounge a public nuisance after a shooting that left three people injured Tuesday night.

In the span of five years, there have been over 50 calls to the restaurant and lounge, commonly known as LD’s Kitchen, with a total of 800 reported incidents, according to Mayor Flaggs.

On Tuesday, three people were shot in the parking lot at LD’s kitchen.

“Any child could’ve gotten hurt, anybody could’ve gotten hurt at that time,” said Mayor Flaggs.

The business is located near a public playground that includes a splash pad, and a park.

“I think what is going on is that the establishment is attracting a crowd that is younger, and I’m told that people less than the age of 21 are going in also,” Mayor Flaggs said.

The restaurant and catering side will remain open.

