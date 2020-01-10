SECSL

Leach relishes chance to test himself at Mississippi State

News
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says the opportunity to coach in a talent-rich area helped persuade him to leave Washington State for the chance to test himself in the Southeastern Conference.

Leach agreed to a four-year contract that will pay him $5 million annually in base compensation.

He spoke Friday to a standing-room-only crowd that filled the Seal Complex on Mississippi State’s campus. Mississippi State President Mark Keenum gave Leach a taste of the Bulldogs’ football tradition by providing the new coach with his own cowbell.

