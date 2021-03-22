Leader named for Medgar, Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Stan Austin announced the selection of Keena Graham as the new superintendent of Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument in Jackson. Graham will start the job on March 28, 2021.

Keena Graham, superintendent,

Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Courtesy: NPS

“We are excited to welcome Keena as the first permanent superintendent of Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument,” Austin said. “Keena brings with her extensive experience in historic interpretation, long-range planning, visitor management and stakeholder and community collaboration. She also has a deep knowledge and appreciation for the central roles Medgar and Myrlie Evers performed in advancing African American civil rights.”

Graham said, “I am extremely honored by the opportunity to shape the direction of this newly established park unit. I am committed to preserving and sharing the Evers’ stories and educating the public about their heroic efforts to achieve justice and equality for the African American people.”