JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Pastor C.J. Rhodes of Mount Helm Baptist Church and other faith leaders will hold a city-wide Day of Prayer.

The event will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. You can join the event virtually at www.facebook.com/ChokweALumumba.

Mayor Lumumba said they will pray to heal the land and stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).