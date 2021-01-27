Leaders approve new apartments in City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New apartments will be coming to Jackson. City Council members approved the project on Tuesday at a zoning meeting.

The old office space is on Lelia Drive near Lakeland Drive, and it and will be turned into approximately 20 apartment units.

Councilman Ashby Foote spoke on the remodel and is excited about the positive impact this project will have on Jackson.

“You’ve got a lot of activities going on that you millennials and professionals can take advantage of and be close at hand with where they work, where they like to spend their evenings and also spend less time on the road going back and forth,” he stated.

Realtor Jeff Speed said there will be 13 units each larger in size with a sky light. There will also be amenities like a dog washing area, workout room and office space.

“One reason I chose this area was its proximity to Mayes Lake and the access to the state park. LeFluer State Park, the walking trail, that will be straight to downtown Jackson. There were a lot of reasons,” explained Speed.

According to Speed, prices for the apartments will range from $1,300 to $1,800.